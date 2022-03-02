CBI to grill Anil Deshmukh in Rs 100cr money laundering case

On April 21, 2021, the CBI had filed an FIR against Deshmukh and had initiated a probe. The raids are in connection with this FIR.



The source said that they were scanning the financial transactions of the last three years. The team is also gathering information about the business dealings of Deshmukh.



The CBI wants to know about the business associates of Deshmukh. The transactions made between them will be scanned by the team.



On November 1, 2021, Deshmukh was placed under arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with Rs 100 crore money laundering case pertaining to the alleged posting and transfer of the officials.