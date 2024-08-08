CBI to probe death of man forced to sing national anthem amid Delhi riots

The CBI has registered an FIR to probe the death of a 23-year-old man who was seen in a viral video being purportedly assaulted and forced to sing the national anthem during the communal riots in 2020.

The agency has taken over the investigation of the case from the Delhi Police on the directives of the city high court issued on 23 July.

In a video clip that had gone viral on social media, Faizan, along with four other Muslim men, was seen being beaten up by policemen and forced to sing the national anthem and "Vande Mataram," the national song

Faizan's mother Kismatun, in her plea filed in 2020, alleged that police assaulted and illegally detained her son, and denied him critical healthcare due to which he succumbed to injuries on 26 February that year after being released.

Police, in a status report filed in the court in a sealed cover in 2022, had said the process of identifying the guilty personnel was still on.

In March, they had told the court that they were awaiting the forensic analysis of certain video footage from the National Forensic Sciences University in Gujarat.

In his order, Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani noted that actions of Delhi Police were "too little, too late".

"It is extremely important to note that this case presents allegations of gross violation of human rights, inasmuch as the unlawful actions of the policemen, who are yet to be identified, were motivated and driven by religious bigotry and therefore would amount to a 'hate-crime'", he had noted.