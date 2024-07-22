Delhi riots: HC verdict on plea over death of man forced to sing national anthem

The Delhi High Court will pronounce its verdict on Tuesday, 23 July, on a plea seeking a probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the death of a 23-year-old man who was allegedly forced to sing the national anthem during the riots in New Delhi in 2020.

The judgment is scheduled to be delivered by justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani on a petition filed by deceased Faizan's mother.

In a video clip that had gone viral on social media, Faizan, along with four other Muslim men, was seen allegedly being beaten up by policemen while being forced to sing the national anthem and "Vande Mataram".