Applications of Delhi riots case accused seeking probe status malafide: Police

Delhi Police on Thursday, 11 July termed the applications filed by some of those accused of hatching the conspiracy behind the 2020 northeast Delhi riots seeking to know the status of the probe in the case as "malafide" and filed with "a clear intent to delay the trial" .

Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai was hearing four applications filed by accused Devangana Kalita, Natasha Narwal (combined application), Asif Iqbal Tanha, Meeran Haider and Athar Khan.

"There is no legal provision for granting the relief and these pleas had been filed with clear intent to delay the trial," said Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad.

"The trial has been already delayed (by these applications) since September 11 (last year) till date," Prasad said, adding "the judgements relied upon by applicants do not help their case".

Citing a Delhi High Court judgement, he said that the prosecution's right to further investigation is an unfettered right.

Prasad also cited a Supreme Court verdict, according to which, once a chargesheet has filed in accordance with the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) provisions, the proceedings can continue without awaiting the supplementary chargesheet.

"The prosecution rests its case saying the applications of the accused are malafide and intended to delay the trial," he said.

The court has posted the matter for further proceedings on 8 August.