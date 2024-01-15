2020 riots: Delhi HC orders Delhi Police to submit chart separating Sharjeel Imam’s case from other accused

The Delhi High Court on Monday ordered Delhi Police to submit a chart detailing the role of Sharjeel Imam separately from those of the accused who have been granted bail in the larger Delhi riots conspiracy case of 2020.

The court wanted the police to differentiate his role from that of Natasha Narwal, Devangana Kalita and Asif Iqbal Tanha, all three of whom were granted bail in 2021. The court will hear the matter on 19 February.

A division bench of justices Suresh Kumar Kait and Manoj Jain said the police could mention the history of the accused, his role and other details about his involvement. The bench was hearing Imam’s plea seeking bail in the case and they said Imam’s counsel and Delhi Police shall also file their written submissions in the matter.

The bench headed by justice Kait is hearing Imam’s bail plea afresh after justice Siddharth Mridul was promoted as chief justice of Manipur High Court. The special bench headed by justice Mridul had reserved its order in the cases after hearing the case extensively.

Imam has sought bail on grounds of parity, saying six of the 18 accused named in the FIR have already been granted the relief. Narwal, Kalita and Tanha were been granted bail in the conspiracy case by the high court in June 2021.

Special public prosecutor Amit Prasad opposed the plea. He submitted that different roles have been attributed to different accused in the case involving the larger conspiracy behind the riots. He said as per the Supreme Court dismissing the Delhi Police’s appeal against the bail given to these three, it is for Imam to argue his case on merits and not for the prosecution to show how their role is different from the ones granted bail.