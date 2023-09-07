CBI to submit final report in Dabholkar murder case on 13 Sept

During the cross examination, Singh was asked about the forensic report and the influence of social media on the investigation. “It is not true to say that to create a record against the accused, CBI falsely obtained help from CFSL. It is not true that CFSL prepared a false psychological report under my direction. It is not true to say that under the pressure of the Dabholkar family, I arrested innocent persons. It is not true to say that I was under political and social media pressure. It is not true to say that merely with intention to show the case is detected, I prepared a false record,” he told court.

The CBI officer, when asked about recovery of murder weapon, said that “ENVITECH Company had not submitted any report stating that the weapon has not been recovered.”