CBI to submit final report in Dabholkar murder case on 13 Sept
The defence counsel has concluded the cross examination of retired CBI officer SR Singh, who had previously investigated the case.
The defence counsel in the Narendra Dabholkar murder case has concluded the cross examination of retired CBI officer SR Singh, who had previously investigated the case.
The former CBI official was questioned on several aspects of the case related to the nature of investigation, recording of statements, murder weapon, Central Forensic Science Laboratory reports besides other investigation aspects of the case before Additional Sessions Judge PP Jadhav. The court has kept the next hearing on 13 September.
During the cross examination, Singh was asked about the forensic report and the influence of social media on the investigation. “It is not true to say that to create a record against the accused, CBI falsely obtained help from CFSL. It is not true that CFSL prepared a false psychological report under my direction. It is not true to say that under the pressure of the Dabholkar family, I arrested innocent persons. It is not true to say that I was under political and social media pressure. It is not true to say that merely with intention to show the case is detected, I prepared a false record,” he told court.
The CBI officer, when asked about recovery of murder weapon, said that “ENVITECH Company had not submitted any report stating that the weapon has not been recovered.”
The CBI hired the services of a company Envitech Middle East, based in Abu Dhabi, to recover the weapons from the creek as a part of the investigation monitored by the HC. The company was tasked to undertake a search and recovery process in Thane creek as a part of the process. One of the CBI theories is that the weapons included those used in the Dabholkar as well as Lankesh murders.
Meanwhile, Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Prakash Suryawanshi said the probe agency will submit the final report in the case on 13 September. CBI final report means whatever investigation has been done by the investigating agency since its takeover of the case. It is a final summary and there is a provision under the law for its submission before the court once the investigation is complete, Suryavanshi said.
The trial in the murder case of Indian rationalist Dr Narendra Dabholkar is nearing completion, but the mastermind behind the killing remains at large. The trial is currently being conducted under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and five accused individuals have been charged in the case, but the murder weapon has not yet been recovered. The murder of Dr Dabholkar is believed to be linked to the killings of other rationalists in India.
Dr Dabholkar, while on a morning walk, was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne assailants near Omkareshwar Bridge in Shaniwar Peth on 20 August , 2013. The case trial is nearing its completion, and the CBI has already charged five accused. The rationalist, founder of Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmulan Samiti (MANS), dedicated his life to eradication of social evils, religious superstition and caste system.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines