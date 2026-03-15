CBSE cancels Class 12 board exams in several West Asian countries

Amid the escalating crisis in West Asia, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has cancelled the Class 12 board examinations for students studying in several countries across the Gulf region, citing safety concerns and logistical challenges.

In its sixth circular issued since 1 March, the board announced that the examinations scheduled between 16 March and 10 April 2026, for CBSE-affiliated schools in Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates will no longer be conducted.

The board further clarified that examination papers which had earlier been postponed under previous circulars issued on 1, 3, 5, 7 and 9 March will also stand cancelled under the latest directive.

In the official communication dated 15 March 2026, Sanyam Bhardwaj stated that the decision was taken after carefully reviewing the feasibility of conducting the examinations under the prevailing circumstances and considering feedback from schools and local authorities in the affected countries.