CBSE cancels Class 12 board exams in several West Asian countries
The move follows CISCE’s decision to cancel ICSE and ISC board exams at all centres in UAE
Amid the escalating crisis in West Asia, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has cancelled the Class 12 board examinations for students studying in several countries across the Gulf region, citing safety concerns and logistical challenges.
In its sixth circular issued since 1 March, the board announced that the examinations scheduled between 16 March and 10 April 2026, for CBSE-affiliated schools in Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates will no longer be conducted.
The board further clarified that examination papers which had earlier been postponed under previous circulars issued on 1, 3, 5, 7 and 9 March will also stand cancelled under the latest directive.
In the official communication dated 15 March 2026, Sanyam Bhardwaj stated that the decision was taken after carefully reviewing the feasibility of conducting the examinations under the prevailing circumstances and considering feedback from schools and local authorities in the affected countries.
“Examinations which were earlier postponed… shall also stand cancelled. The mode of declaration of results for Class XII candidates in these countries will be notified separately in due course,” the circular said.
The board added that Indian diplomatic missions in the region have been informed to ensure smooth coordination and communication with schools, students and parents. According to CBSE, Indian ambassadors in the Gulf nations, along with the consul general of India in Dubai, have been notified about the development.
The announcement follows a similar step by the council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), which recently cancelled the ICSE and ISC board examinations scheduled at all centres in the United Arab Emirates.
The decision is expected to affect thousands of Indian students enrolled in CBSE-affiliated schools across key Gulf education hubs such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha and Riyadh, where large Indian expatriate communities rely on Indian school boards for education.
Overall, more than 4.37 million students have registered for CBSE board examinations this year. Of these, around 2.51 million students are appearing for Class 10 examinations, while approximately 1.86 million candidates are enrolled for the Class 12 board exams, making the decision significant for the global network of CBSE-affiliated institutions.
With IANS inputs
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