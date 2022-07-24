CBSE exam results of overseas Indian schools touch lowest level since 2019

These schools, affiliated to CBSE, are for those places or countries, where the population of Indian citizens is high. The Indian Embassies in such countries have established the CBSE schools.



In countries where there are not many Indian citizens, India's diplomatic missions have established schools in countries such as Russia and Iran, which are mainly for the education of the children of diplomats.



A total of 14,44,341 students had registered themselves for the CBSE Class 12 board examinations. Out of these 14,35,366 students appeared in exams and more than 13 lakh students have passed it.



Similarly, 21,09,208 students had registered themselves for the Class 10 board examinations, out of which 20,93,978 students appeared and a total of more than 19 lakh students have passed it.



According to CBSE, it has 28 government and private schools in different countries outside India. The reason for their establishment is to provide education to the children and dependents of the Indian community or Indian diplomats abroad at large.