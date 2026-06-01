CBSE re-evaluation portal faces glitches on opening day, students voice concerns
Glitches come as CBSE rolls out changes to the re-evaluation process this year
The Central Board of Secondary Education's (CBSE) online portal for Class XII re-evaluation applications encountered technical difficulties on Monday, the first day students were expected to begin registering requests for review of their marks.
ETV Bharat reported that students across the country reported being unable to access the portal, with many claiming the website either failed to load or repeatedly displayed error messages. The disruption has heightened concerns among candidates who were eagerly awaiting the opportunity to apply for re-evaluation following the declaration of board examination results.
This year's re-evaluation process has attracted particular attention because of procedural changes introduced by the CBSE, NDTV reported. As a result, students had been closely monitoring the schedule and application process, making the portal issues a source of additional frustration.
Several users reported that the website displayed a message stating that the site was under maintenance and would be available soon. Others said they encountered notifications such as "Server Error" and "Page Not Available" while attempting to log in or access the application section.
Students and parents expressed concern that the technical disruption could further delay a process that many believe is already running behind schedule. The uncertainty is particularly significant because the counselling process conducted by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) for admissions to engineering programmes is scheduled to commence on 2 June.
Candidates hoping for an improvement in their marks through re-evaluation fear that delays in processing applications and announcing revised results could affect their admission prospects and limit available options during counselling.
A number of students took to social media platform X to highlight the issue, sharing screenshots of error messages and appealing for immediate action. Many questioned why the portal was unavailable on the very day applications were due to begin, while others urged the Board to extend deadlines if the disruption persists.
Students have argued that any prolonged delay in the re-evaluation process could have implications for higher education admissions and future academic plans.
As of Monday afternoon, the CBSE had not issued an official statement explaining the cause of the technical problems or indicating when normal services would be restored.
Students and parents are now awaiting clarification from the Board, along with assurances that the portal will be made fully operational and that no applicant will be disadvantaged because of the disruption.
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