CBSE re-evaluation portal faces glitches on opening day, students voice concerns

The Central Board of Secondary Education's (CBSE) online portal for Class XII re-evaluation applications encountered technical difficulties on Monday, the first day students were expected to begin registering requests for review of their marks.

ETV Bharat reported that students across the country reported being unable to access the portal, with many claiming the website either failed to load or repeatedly displayed error messages. The disruption has heightened concerns among candidates who were eagerly awaiting the opportunity to apply for re-evaluation following the declaration of board examination results.

This year's re-evaluation process has attracted particular attention because of procedural changes introduced by the CBSE, NDTV reported. As a result, students had been closely monitoring the schedule and application process, making the portal issues a source of additional frustration.

Several users reported that the website displayed a message stating that the site was under maintenance and would be available soon. Others said they encountered notifications such as "Server Error" and "Page Not Available" while attempting to log in or access the application section.