CCB searches premises linked to DMK leader in Rs 100-crore school approval fraud probe
Investigators seize approval files, financial records and electronic devices during raids across six locations in Chennai and Tiruchirappalli
Central Crime Branch officials on Wednesday searched six premises linked to former Tamil Nadu School Education Minister and DMK leader Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and his aide as part of an investigation into an alleged Rs 100-crore private school approval fraud, police said.
Simultaneous searches were conducted in Chennai and Tiruchirappalli. Four of the properties were allegedly connected to Poyyamozhi, while the remaining two were associated with his aide, Valadi Karthik.
According to an official statement, the CCB registered a case against the former minister under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act after examining departmental records, financial transactions and electronic evidence relating to his tenure in the School Education Department.
The investigation stems from a complaint filed by the Federation of Associations of Private Schools in Tamil Nadu. The organisation alleged that several private school managements had been cheated after being promised permanent recognition, institutional upgrades, clearances from the Directorate of Town and Country Planning and other government approvals.
The case widened after the CCB arrested 59-year-old B T Arasakumar of Saligramam on 27th June. He is accused of collecting more than Rs 100 crore from school managements by claiming that he could secure the required permissions.
Investigators have so far examined complaints involving 177 private schools and questioned more than 250 people, including employees of the School Education Department.
Police have also frozen 20 bank accounts allegedly linked to Arasakumar and members of his family, along with 29 accounts connected to another accused, identified as Muthukumar.
During Wednesday’s searches, CCB teams seized petitions submitted to government offices, files concerning private school approvals, financial records, computers, mobile phones and hard drives.
Officials said the seized documents and digital material were being examined as the investigation into the alleged fraud and the roles of those involved continued.
With IANS inputs