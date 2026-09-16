CCB searches premises linked to DMK leader in Rs 100-crore school approval fraud probe

Central Crime Branch officials on Wednesday searched six premises linked to former Tamil Nadu School Education Minister and DMK leader Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and his aide as part of an investigation into an alleged Rs 100-crore private school approval fraud, police said.

Simultaneous searches were conducted in Chennai and Tiruchirappalli. Four of the properties were allegedly connected to Poyyamozhi, while the remaining two were associated with his aide, Valadi Karthik.

According to an official statement, the CCB registered a case against the former minister under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act after examining departmental records, financial transactions and electronic evidence relating to his tenure in the School Education Department.

The investigation stems from a complaint filed by the Federation of Associations of Private Schools in Tamil Nadu. The organisation alleged that several private school managements had been cheated after being promised permanent recognition, institutional upgrades, clearances from the Directorate of Town and Country Planning and other government approvals.