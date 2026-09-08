DMK MLAs evicted from Tamil Nadu Assembly amid row over CM’s remarks
Opposition legislators raise slogans after Speaker rejects demand to expunge references to ED documents and the Sarkaria Commission
The Tamil Nadu Assembly witnessed turbulent scenes on Tuesday as DMK legislators protested against remarks made by chief minister C. Joseph Vijay and were subsequently evicted from the House.
The disruption began soon after proceedings commenced, when DMK Whip E.V. Velu sought the removal of parts of the chief minister’s statement delivered on Monday. He argued that Vijay’s references to corruption allegations contained in Enforcement Directorate documents contravened Assembly rules and should be struck from the official record.
Velu also objected to the chief minister’s remarks concerning the Sarkaria Commission, maintaining that no offences had been established in connection with the matters cited.
Law minister R. Nirmal Kumar defended Vijay’s statement, saying it was based on the Sarkaria Commission report and official documents issued by the ED. He also reiterated allegations of corruption against the previous DMK government, drawing strong objections from the opposition benches.
The protests intensified after speaker J.C.D. Prabhakar rejected the demand to expunge the chief minister’s remarks. DMK members continued raising slogans, while several legislators moved towards the Speaker’s podium to press their demand.
Leader of the House K.A. Sengottaiyan then sought action against the protesting members in accordance with assembly rules.
As the sloganeering continued, the speaker directed the marshals to remove the DMK legislators from the chamber. The Opposition MLAs continued protesting and raising slogans as they were escorted out of the assembly.
With PTI inputs