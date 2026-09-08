DMK MLAs evicted from Tamil Nadu Assembly amid row over CM’s remarks

The Tamil Nadu Assembly witnessed turbulent scenes on Tuesday as DMK legislators protested against remarks made by chief minister C. Joseph Vijay and were subsequently evicted from the House.

The disruption began soon after proceedings commenced, when DMK Whip E.V. Velu sought the removal of parts of the chief minister’s statement delivered on Monday. He argued that Vijay’s references to corruption allegations contained in Enforcement Directorate documents contravened Assembly rules and should be struck from the official record.

Velu also objected to the chief minister’s remarks concerning the Sarkaria Commission, maintaining that no offences had been established in connection with the matters cited.