CCPA fines Rapido Rs 10 lakh over misleading fare prompts and dark patterns

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has imposed a penalty of Rs 10 lakh on ride-hailing platform Rapido for allegedly using misleading advertisements, unfair contractual terms and deceptive interface practices to persuade customers to pay more for rides.

The action against Roppen Transportation Services Pvt Ltd, which operates Rapido, followed a wider examination of cab and bike-taxi aggregators in India over pre-ride tipping and dynamic pricing practices, the government said on Tuesday.

The regulator had earlier issued notices to Uber, Ola, Rapido and Namma Yatri, directing them to comply with the Guidelines for Prevention and Regulation of Dark Patterns, 2023. The CCPA’s examination of Uber and Ola remains under way.

Dark patterns refer to deceptive interface designs that manipulate or mislead consumers into making choices they may not otherwise have made.

During its review, the CCPA found that Rapido displayed prompts such as “Higher the price, higher the chance of getting a ride” and encouraged users to add Rs 10, Rs 20 or Rs 30 when drivers did not accept the fare initially displayed. These messages appeared while the booking was still being processed.

According to the authority, Rapido’s algorithm first showed customers a fare and then, after they attempted to book at that price, prompted them to pay more on the grounds that drivers were unwilling to accept the original amount.