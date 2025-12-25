CCPA fines Vision IAS Rs 11 lakh for misleading UPSC result advertisement

The CCPA (Central Consumer Protection Authority) has imposed a penalty of Rs 11 lakh on coaching institute Vision IAS for publishing misleading advertisements related to its students’ performance in the UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) Civil Services Examination, marking the first instance of a penalty for a repeat offence under consumer protection laws.

The CCPA found that Vision IAS, registered as AjayVision Education Pvt Ltd, deliberately concealed material information about the actual courses attended by successful candidates, thereby creating the impression that top rankers had enrolled in its high-cost foundation programmes.

“This is the first case of penalty on the second offence,” Nidhi Khare, Chief Commissioner of the CCPA and Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs, told PTI. She said that despite earlier regulatory intervention and caution, the institute continued to make similar claims in subsequent advertisements, indicating a lack of due diligence and compliance.

The authority examined advertisements in which Vision IAS claimed “7 in Top 10 and 79 in Top 100 selections in CSE 2023” and “39 in Top 50 selections in CSE 2022”, prominently featuring photographs, names and ranks of successful candidates.

However, the CCPA’s investigation revealed that of more than 119 successful candidates cited by the institute for UPSC CSE 2022 and 2023, only three had enrolled in its foundation courses. The remaining candidates had availed limited services such as prelims and mains test series, one-time Abhyaas tests, or mock interview programmes.

The authority noted that while the institute disclosed that Shubham Kumar (AIR 1, UPSC CSE 2020) was a classroom student of its GS Foundation Batch, it concealed similar details about other candidates displayed alongside him.