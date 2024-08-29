Centre allows UPSC to perform Aadhaar-based authentication for candidates' verifications

In a first, the Centre on Wednesday, 28 August allowed the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to perform Aadhaar-based authentication to verify candidates' identity on a voluntary basis, both at the time of registration and during various stages of examinations and recruitment.

The move assumes significance as the commission last month cancelled the provisional candidature of probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar and debarred her from all future examinations for fraudulently availing attempts in the civil services examination beyond eligibility.

Khedkar has also been accused of misusing disability and Other Backward Classes or OBC (non-creamy layer) quotas, among others.

In a notification, the personnel ministry said the UPSC "is allowed to perform Aadhaar authentication, on voluntary basis, for verification of identity of candidates at the time of registration on 'One Time Registration' portal and various stages of examination/recruitment test, using Yes/No or/and e-KYC authentication facility".

The commission shall adhere to all provisions of the Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act, 2016, "the rules and regulations made thereunder" and directions issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the notification added.

Aadhaar is a 12-digit number issued by the UIDAI to all eligible citizens on the basis of biometric and demographic data.