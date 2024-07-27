Puja Khedkar case points to the disability within

A wise man once had this piece of advice for people who talk too much and out of turn: it's better to keep your mouth shut and let people suspect that you are an ignoramus, rather than open it and confirm their suspicions.

It appears that this gem of wisdom applies very well to the likes of Mr Amitabh Kant, the over-burdened sherpa, and Ms Smita Sabharwal, considered by some YouTube channels to be the "most beautiful IAS officer" in India. Both belong to my erstwhile service, sadly.

Mr Kant has been in the hall of fame for some time now, with comments like "India has too much democracy", and the G20 conference stewarded by India last year issued "the strongest statement ever issued by the G20", never mind that democracy is in the ICU here and no one remembers what that G20 was all about, except perhaps a stepping stone for our 2024 elections.

Ms Sabharwal, on the other hand, had not uttered anything of equal import thus far, but has now decided to let the people know that she has brains as well as beauty, and should therefore be placed a notch above Mr Kant (on the brains scale, of course, not the beauty one).