Nudged out owing to current controversy: Congress on UPSC chairman resignation
The chairman resigned citing personal reasons before the expiry of his tenure in May 2029, official sources said
With UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) chairman Manoj Soni resigning citing "personal reasons", the Congress on Saturday said he was apparently "nudged out", given the current controversy in which the UPSC is involved.
Congress MP and general-secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh also said the sanctity and autonomy of all Constitutional bodies have been badly damaged since 2014 — the year Narendra Modi became prime minister.
Soni resigned citing personal reasons before the expiry of his tenure in May 2029, official sources said on Saturday. His resignation is "not in any way connected to controversies and allegations surrounding the UPSC after probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar issue came to the fore," they said.
Reacting to the development, Ramesh said, "The sanctity, character, autonomy, and professionalism of all Constitutional bodies have been badly damaged since 2014. But at times even the self-anointed non-biological PM is forced to say enough in enough."
He added, "Mr. Modi brought in one of his favourite 'academics' from Gujarat as a UPSC member in 2017 and made him Chairman in 2023 with a six year term. But this so-called distinguished gentleman has now resigned five years before the expiry of his term.
"Whatever the reasons that may be given, it appears clear that he had to be nudged out given the current controversy in which the UPSC is involved."
Many more such characters have populated the system, he said, and wondered why the chairman of the NTA (National Testing Agency) remains untouched so far.
"The UPSC chairman had tendered his resignation citing personal reasons over a fortnight back. It is yet to be accepted," a source said.
An educationist Soni (59), took over as a member of the UPSC on 28 June 2017. He took oath as the UPSC chairman on 16 May 2023 and his term was to end on 15 May 2029.
Sources said Soni was not keen on becoming the UPSC chairman and had requested to be relieved. However, his request was not accepted then. They said Soni has now desired to devote more time to "socio-religious activities".
The development assumes significance as the UPSC on Friday said it has lodged a criminal case against Khedkar for faking her identity to fraudulently avail attempts in the civil services examination beyond her eligibility, and taken steps to debar her from future selections.