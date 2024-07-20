Nudged out owing to current controversy: Congress on UPSC chairman resignation

With UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) chairman Manoj Soni resigning citing "personal reasons", the Congress on Saturday said he was apparently "nudged out", given the current controversy in which the UPSC is involved.

Congress MP and general-secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh also said the sanctity and autonomy of all Constitutional bodies have been badly damaged since 2014 — the year Narendra Modi became prime minister.

Soni resigned citing personal reasons before the expiry of his tenure in May 2029, official sources said on Saturday. His resignation is "not in any way connected to controversies and allegations surrounding the UPSC after probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar issue came to the fore," they said.

Reacting to the development, Ramesh said, "The sanctity, character, autonomy, and professionalism of all Constitutional bodies have been badly damaged since 2014. But at times even the self-anointed non-biological PM is forced to say enough in enough."

He added, "Mr. Modi brought in one of his favourite 'academics' from Gujarat as a UPSC member in 2017 and made him Chairman in 2023 with a six year term. But this so-called distinguished gentleman has now resigned five years before the expiry of his term.