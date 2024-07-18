Was Pooja Khedkar the only one?

Touted as one of the 'toughest competitive exams in the world', the Union Public Service Commission, popularly also known as the Civil Services, is considered the gateway to some of India's most reputable, prestigious, and secure jobs in the administrative (IAS), police (IPS) and allied services.

The road to becoming a civil servant is a long, arduous and potentially heart-breaking one, with a pass percentage of a mere 0.2, that is two out of 100 candidates. Just last year, roughly 13 lakh aspirants appeared for the UPSC preliminaries for a mere 1,255 vacancies. Of these, only 14,624 made the cut-off to proceed to the next stage, known as mains, where the competition gets even more brutal as more candidates are eliminated ahead of the final interview stage.

While the number of students appearing each year has seen a constant rise, the number of students selected remains constant, making it tougher to crack the exam with every passing year.

The holy grail of Indian competitive exams has taken a severe beating, however, with the recent shocking case of alleged cheating courtesy probationary IAS officer Pooja Khedkar, currently under the scanner for alleged misuse of power and privilege, the tamest allegation being her use of a red-blue beacon and a Maharashtra government board on her private Audi car, which the rules do not allow.