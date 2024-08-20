Modi Govt withdraws UPSC lateral entry ad amid pressure from allies and oppn

The BJP-led NDA government has withdrawn its controversial UPSC lateral entry advertisement put out recently, following strong objections from its allies, the Lok Jan Shakti Party (Ram Vilas) and the Janata Dal (United) (JDU).

The decision came on Tuesday, 20 August, in response to mounting pressure from coalition partners who expressed serious concerns over the policy. The opposition too had been vociferous in criticising this form of recruitment for non-specialised posts.

Union minister Jitendra Singh, apparently acting on directions from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, formally asked for the cancellation of the advertisement in a letter to the chairman of the UPSC.

Singh also made a point of sharing the letter on X, highlighting Modi's insistence that all such recruitment "should be aligned with social justice".

In his letter, Singh emphasised, 'I am addressing you on the critical issue of lateral entry into the Government of India. Recently, the UPSC issued an advertisement for several lateral entry posts at various levels within the Central Government. It is well known that the principle of lateral entry was endorsed by the Second Administrative Reforms Commission, constituted in 2005 under the chairmanship of Shri Veerappa Moily. The Sixth Pay Commission in 2013 also supported this direction.'

He continued: "The Hon'ble Prime Minister is firmly of the view that the lateral entry process must be consistent with the principles of equity and social justice enshrined in our Constitution, particularly concerning reservation provisions.'

The way lateral entry can cut into reservation quotas for SC, ST and OBC candidates has been a concern vociferously raised by the Opposition as well.