'Lateral entry an attack on Dalits, OBCs and Adivasis,' says Rahul Gandhi

The Congress ramped up its criticism of the government's lateral entry policy for the public services, framing it as a direct threat to the reservation system. The party's argument is that the BJP's policy would erode the rights of marginalised communities meant to be assured through reservation.

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, a staunch advocate for a caste census, condemned the policy as 'BJP’s distorted version of Ram Rajya', accusing the government of seeking to 'destroy the Constitution'.

Gandhi labelled the lateral entry policy as specifically an 'attack on Dalits, OBCs and Adivasis'.