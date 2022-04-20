Ceasefire agreements with 3 NSCN's factions in Nagaland extended

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday extended the ceasefire agreement with the three factions of National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) by one year till April 27, 2023.



According to MHA's statement, the ceasefire agreements are in operation between Centre and National Socialist Council of Nagaland/NK (NSCN/NK), National Socialist Council of Nagaland/ Reformation (NSCN/R) and National Socialist Council of Nagaland/K-Khango (NSCN/K-Khango).



"It was decided to extend the ceasefire agreements for a further period of one year with effect from April 28, to April 27, 2023 with NSCN/NK and NSCN/R and from April 18 to April 17, 2023 with NSCN/K-Khango," the statement read.