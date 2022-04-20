Centre appoints Naresh Kumar as new Chief Secretary of Delhi

According to the MHA notification issued on April 19, "On consequent upon voluntary retirement of Shri Vijay Kumar Dev, IAS (AGMUT-1987), with effect from 20.04.22, Naresh Kumar IAS (AGMUT-1987) is here by appointed as the Chief Secretary of the GNCTD with effect from 21.4.2022 Or from the date of joining whichever is earlier."



Before joining as Chief Secretary of the Arunachal Pradesh, Naresh Kumar was chairman of the NDMC in Delhi.