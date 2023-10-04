Hundreds in Hyderabad join cyclothon, walkathon to promote voter awareness

Chief Election Commissioner of India, Rajiv Kumar, along with the Election Commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel, on Wednesday, 4 October, flagged off cyclothon and walkathon as part of a voter awareness campaign.

Hundreds of people participated in the events launched at Cable Bridge, Durgam Cheruvu.

The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Telangana organised the events in collaboration with Hyderabad Cycling Revolution with an objective to address urban apathy and enthuse the youth about the electoral process.

The voter awareness drive will continue till 10 October. The seven-day long ride is aimed at creating awareness among the people in various cities of Telangana on voting.

The cyclists will cover various cities including Jangaon, Warangal, Siddipet, Karimnagar, Nirmal, Nizamabad and Kamareddy.

The CEC and EC along with other officials of the ECI are on a three-day visit to Telangana to review poll preparedness for the forthcoming Assembly elections.

On the first day of their visit on Tuesday, 3 October, the team held a meeting with national and state recognised political parties.