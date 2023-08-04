Celebrations breaks out in Wayanad after SC gives relief to Rahul

Celebrations broke out in Wayanad on Friday soon after the Supreme Court stayed Rahul Gandhi’s conviction in a criminal defamation case.

It was on March 23 that the lower court in Surat convicted Gandhi in the criminal defamation case, which dates back to the 2019 Lok Sabha election campaign, revolving around Gandhi's comment, "How come all thieves have the common surname Modi."

This remark was interpreted as an attempt to draw an implicit connection between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and fugitive businessmen Nirav Modi and Lalit Modi.

Congress supporters at a few places in Wayanad took to the streets expressing their joy and the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee has asked all the 14 district units of the party to celebrate the apex court verdict later in the day.