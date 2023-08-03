SC to hear Rahul Gandhi’s plea against Gujarat HC verdict on Modi surname case on Aug 4

The Supreme Court is slated to hear, on Friday, the plea filed by former Congress President Rahul Gandhi against the Gujarat High Court's verdict refusing a stay on his conviction in the ‘Modi surname' defamation case, which cost him his Lok Sabha membership.

As per the cause list published on the apex court website, a bench of Justices B.R. Gavai, P.S. Narasimha, and Prashant Kumar Mishra will continue to hear Gandhi’s plea.

The Supreme Court on July 21 agreed to examine the special leave petition filed by the Congress leader and issued notice on the question as to whether his conviction should be suspended pending appeal.

Declining to pass any interim relief on Gandhi’s plea without hearing the both sides, it had granted a 10-days period to complainant BJP MLA Purnesh Modi and others to file written submissions and posted the matter for further hearing on August 4.