Modi surname case: Congress set to approach Supreme Court against Rahul Gandhi conviction

The Congress, on Friday, July 7, said the party will approach the Supreme Court after the Gujarat High Court refused to stay the conviction of former Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi in a criminal defamation case.

The party said the refusal was “disappointing but expected” and underscored that the defamation law has been misused in this case. The refusal to stay the conviction implies that he will not be reinstated as Member of Parliament.

Addressing a press conference Congress leader and senior lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi highlighted that this was done with “malice”. “This is an attempt to strangle democracy through vendetta politics. But, nothing is bigger than the “janta” court. We will go to the people,” said Singhvi, and added that the verdict was delivered after 66 days.

“The jurisprudence in this judgment is unique and extraordinary. It has no precedent in the jurisprudence of the defamation law. The maximum sentence is two years and Rahul Gandhi has been given that. Did the court ask the question how the petitioner was defamed," asked Singhvi.