BJP applauds, Cong appeals as Gujarat HC dismisses Rahul Gandhi’s plea

The Gujarat High Court's decision of dismissing Rahul Gandhi's plea for a stay on his conviction in a criminal defamation case led to a political slugfest between the BJP and the Congress on Friday.

BJP MLA Purnesh Modi, who initially lodged the complaint against Gandhi, hailed the decision as a true embodiment of 'Satyamev Jayate'. He stressed that Gandhi's derogatory comments about the 'Modi' surname should give him pause for thought.

Justice Hemant Prachchhak, upholding the sessions court's decision, reiterated that the denial of a stay on Rahul Gandhi's conviction was "just and legal".

The court emphasized that a stay is an exception, not a rule, and no injustice would result from the conviction standing.