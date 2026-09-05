Census enumeration advanced in four poll-bound states from 1 December

Population enumeration for Census 2027 will be conducted in Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and the non-snowbound areas of Uttarakhand from 1st December 2026 to 4th January 2027, the Registrar General of India announced on Saturday.

The exercise has been scheduled earlier in these states, which are expected to hold Assembly elections in the first half of 2027. The terms of the legislatures in Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand are due to end by May next year.

A gazette notification issued by Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India Mrityunjay Kumar Narayan said residents of the four states would be able to use the self-enumeration facility from 16th to 30th of November.