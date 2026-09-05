Census enumeration advanced in four poll-bound states from 1 December
Residents of Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and most of Uttarakhand can complete self-enumeration between 16th and 30th of November
Population enumeration for Census 2027 will be conducted in Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and the non-snowbound areas of Uttarakhand from 1st December 2026 to 4th January 2027, the Registrar General of India announced on Saturday.
The exercise has been scheduled earlier in these states, which are expected to hold Assembly elections in the first half of 2027. The terms of the legislatures in Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand are due to end by May next year.
A gazette notification issued by Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India Mrityunjay Kumar Narayan said residents of the four states would be able to use the self-enumeration facility from 16th to 30th of November.
The door-to-door enumeration will be followed by a revisional round from 5th to 9th January, during which census records can be reviewed and updated.
For Goa, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and the non-snowbound parts of Uttarakhand, the reference date for recording population details has been fixed at midnight on 5th January 2027.
A different schedule will apply to Ladakh and snowbound, non-synchronous areas of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The reference date for these regions will be midnight on 1st October 2026.
For the rest of the country, the census reference date will remain 1st March 2027, as announced by the government on 25th June.
With PTI inputs