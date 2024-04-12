Central agency probe necessary into Kannur blast, says Congress in Kerala
Youth Congress state president says a probe by a central agency is necessary to ensure that police do not destroy the evidence in the case
The Congress in Kerala on Friday, 12 April, demanded a probe by a central agency into the recent blast in Kannur district that claimed one life and injured three others, alleging that the state police cannot be trusted to safeguard the evidence in the case.
Youth Congress state president Rahul Mamkootathil, while talking to reporters in this district, said that a probe by a central agency was necessary to ensure that the police do not destroy the evidence in the case.
"Bomb making is a serious issue," he added.
Similar views were aired by P K Firos, the general secretary of the Muslim Youth League's Kerala State Committee.
Firos claimed that the police were hiding details about the case as well as the health condition of those injured in the blast.
Therefore, there is an apprehension that the police might not carry out a proper probe, he alleged.
Also Read: Death toll in Kerala blasts rises to six
A country-made bomb, while being made, had exploded on 5 April at Panur in Kannur and had stirred the political waters in the state which is heading to Lok Sabha polls on 26 April.
It led to the BJP and the Congress accusing the ruling CPI(M) in the state of encouraging bomb making activities to disrupt the election process, an allegation stoutly denied by the Left party.
Both the BJP and Congress also claimed that the targets of the bombs were their respective candidates contesting in the Lok Sabha polls or party workers.
Several arrests have been made by the police in the case.
According to the police, many of the accused are CPI(M) workers or supporters and one of them is also a DYFI leader.
This has also been denied by the CPI(M), which said that those involved in bomb making had attacked party workers in the past and therefore, were sidelined from the Left organisation.
