Central agency probe necessary into Kannur blast, says Congress in Kerala

The Congress in Kerala on Friday, 12 April, demanded a probe by a central agency into the recent blast in Kannur district that claimed one life and injured three others, alleging that the state police cannot be trusted to safeguard the evidence in the case.

Youth Congress state president Rahul Mamkootathil, while talking to reporters in this district, said that a probe by a central agency was necessary to ensure that the police do not destroy the evidence in the case.

"Bomb making is a serious issue," he added.

Similar views were aired by P K Firos, the general secretary of the Muslim Youth League's Kerala State Committee.

Firos claimed that the police were hiding details about the case as well as the health condition of those injured in the blast.

Therefore, there is an apprehension that the police might not carry out a proper probe, he alleged.