Death toll in Kerala blasts rises to six

The death toll from the blasts at a Christian religious gathering in nearby Kalamassery in October has risen to six, government sources said on Friday.

Malayatoor resident Praveen (24) died at a private hospital on Thursday, authorities at the hospital, where he had been treated, said.

"He was in the ICU. He passed away at 10.40 PM on Thursday," a hospital source told PTI.

His mother, who suffered serious wounds in the blasts, had died on 11 November , while his younger sister Libina had succumbed to injuries on 30 October, a day after the blasts occurred at the gathering of the Jehovah's Witnesses.

The medical board, responsible for treating those wounded in the incident, is yet to release the medical bulletin indicating the number of patients under treatment following the blasts.

The blasts took place during a gathering of Jehovah's Witnesses on 29 October. They had gathered for the final day of a three-day-long prayer meeting.

Libina had passed away on 30 October at the Kalamassery Government Medical College Hospital, and two women who were part of the gathering lost their lives on the day of the blasts.