Kerala blasts: Accused Dominic Martin sent to 10 days police custody

Martin refused a lawyer though the court offered one on several occasions; saying he would represent himself instead. Last week, the police took Martin to his house in Athani to collect evidence. A police officer said the accused had worked abroad for 17 years and was an "extremely intelligent person". He will now be shifted to Kakkanad district jail. On Monday, the police formally recorded the arrest of Martin, who had surrendered a few hours after the blasts on Sunday morning.

Soon after the blasts, Martin, who claimed to be a member of Jehovah’s Witnesses, had surrendered before police in Kerala’s Thrissur district, taking responsibility for the multiple blasts. He had posted his statement on Facebook, too.

Martin told police that he had used 50 small firecrackers, known locally as ‘gundu’, eight litres of petrol and that he set fire to the firecrackers by operating the IED. In his statement to the police, Martin said he had placed the explosives inside plastic bags in the hall.