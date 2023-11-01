Kerala blasts: Accused Dominic Martin refuses state legal aid

Dominic Martin, the prime accused in Kerala’s Kalamassery bomb blasts which killed three and injured over 50, has refused the assistance of a legal aid lawyer and was sent to judicial custody until 29 November on Tuesday by Sessions Court judge Honey M Varghese.

Martin refused a lawyer though the court offered one on several occasions; saying he would represent himself instead. Police told the court that they would be filing an application for a test identification parade before the chief judicial magistrate on Wednesday and thereafter seek Martin's custody.

The police took Martin to his house in Athani to collect evidence. A police officer said the accused had worked abroad for 17 years and was an "extremely intelligent person". He will now be shifted to Kakkanad district jail. On Monday, the police formally recorded the arrest of Martin, who had surrendered a few hours after the blasts on Sunday morning.

The police have invoked section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) (punishment for murder), section 3 of the Explosive Substances Act, and relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

On Sunday, a series of blasts occurred at a gathering of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Kalamassery. Initially, the blasts killed a woman, and critically injured six. One of the six, a 53-year-old woman, succumbed to her injuries soon after.