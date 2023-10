Kerala blasts: All-party meet resolves to resist efforts to sow mistrust, intolerance

An all-party meet, called by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the wake of the multiple blasts at a religious gathering in the state that claimed three lives, on Monday, 30 October, resolved to resist attempts to create mistrust and intolerance in society.

The meet, held at the conference hall in the Secretariat complex, also unanimously resolved to urge people not to indulge in baseless accusations, speculative campaigns and rumour-mongering in the wake of the blasts, a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

The blasts occurred at a convention centre in Kalamassery near Kochi that was hosting a prayer meeting of the Jehovah's Witnesses -- a Christian religious group that originated in the US in the 19th century -- on Sunday.

The all-party meet was attended by all major political parties in the state and they also resolved that Kerala will, at any cost, overcome the isolated attempts to fragment it by those who cannot tolerate the special social situation of peace, brotherhood and equality in the southern state, the statement said.