Kerala blast: Kerala CM slams union minister, BJP leaders for communally charged comments

At the meeting, Vijayan said, “A person who holds the post of minister should have shown at least some respect to the investigating agencies. Though the Kerala police is probing the incident now, we all saw reports that central agencies have also reached the site.”

The CM noted that BJP has taken a stand targeting a particular group, and it was part of their communal stand, but Kerala has never been on that agenda.

In the press conference, the Kerala CM pointed out that several other BJP leaders including Amit Malviya, the in-charge of BJP's National Information and Technology Department, had alluded to the anti-Israel stand of the top political parties in Kerala, and hinted at the possible link between appeasement politics and the Kalamassery blast.

“The Congress and Left parties appear to portray Israel as the villain and Hamas as messengers of peace. This political competition in whitewashing Hamas is a cause for concern as pointed out by Bishop Tharayil,” wrote Malaviya on X, quoting an article.