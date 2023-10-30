Kerala blasts: Man claims he used 50 small firecrackers, 8 litres of petrol

Dominic Martin, the lone accused in the Kalamassery blast case in Kerala, has told police that he had used 50 small firecrackers, known locally as gundu, eight litres of petrol and that he set fire to the firecrackers by operating the IED. In his statement to the police, Martin said he had placed the explosives inside plastic bags in the hall.

Martin said he had purchased the small firecrackers from firecracker shop at Tripunithura. During the interrogation, he told police that he spent Rs 3,000 to make the bomb and learned how to make the electric detonator from YouTube videos.

A member of Jehovah's Witnesses, Martin had surrendered before police in Kerala’s Thrissur district, taking responsibility for the multiple blasts at the Christian religious gathering of Jehovah's Witnesses at Kalamassery in Kochi on Sunday morning.