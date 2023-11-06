Kerala blasts: Death toll rises to four

With another woman succumbing to her injuries eight days after two explosions rocked the Christian convention centre of Jehovah Witness, the death toll reached four early on Monday.

On 29 October, two explosions at the prayer hall killed a woman instantly. Two others succumbed to their injuries later.

Early this morning, 61-year-old Molly Joy, who had suffered 80 per cent burns, lost her battle for life.

Currently, ten people are under treatment, of which the condition of two continues to be serious.

The accused - Dominic Martin who belongs to the same prayer group walked into a police station in Thrissur hours after the blast took place and owned up to the crime.