Kerala CM says probe into blasts “progressing efficiently"
He highlighted the DGP's supervision and mentioned a thorough inquiry to explore any additional aspects beyond Dominic Martin's revelations
Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said the probe into the multiple blasts in Kochi at a religious gathering that claimed three lives was "progressing efficiently".
On Sunday, a series of blasts had occurred at gathering of Jehova’s Witnesses in Kochi’s Kalamassery killing three persons. Initially, one woman had died and 60 were injured, six of them critically, in the blasts. Subsequently, one of the six critically injured - a 53-year-old woman - succumbed to her injuries.
By Monday morning, the death toll rose to three with the death of a 12-year-old girl who had suffered 95 per cent burns in the incident.
Soon, after the blasts, a man named Dominic Martin, who claimed to be a member of Jehovah's Witnesses, had surrendered before police in Kerala’s Thrissur district, taking responsibility for the multiple blasts. He had posted his statement on Facebook too.
He had told police that he had used 50 small firecrackers, known locally as ‘gundu’, eight litres of petrol and that he set fire to the firecrackers by operating the IED. In his statement to the police, Martin said he had placed the explosives inside plastic bags in the hall.
While giving the progress about the probe, Vijayan said, “The DGP is camping and supervising the probe. Police will investigate whether there are any other angles to the case beyond what Dominic Martin already revealed.”
He noted that the investigating agencies will check if there are any other dimensions to the incident. ATS and fingerprint officers are also in the investigation team.
"Attendees at all Jehovah's Witness gatherings were given instructions on what to do in the event of an accident. Because of this awareness, there wasn't any stampede in the aftermath of the fire. Those in critical condition are being cared for," he said.
The chief minister visited the blast site and also met the people who are undergoing treatment of their injury incurred due to the blast. “Visited the Zamra International Convention & Exhibition Centre at Kalamassery today to assess the situation after yesterday's blast. Met with the grieving relatives of Kumari and Leona Paulus. Also, checked in on those receiving treatment at the medical college, ensuring they get necessary care. The investigation is progressing efficiently," the CM tweeted.
In a post on social media platform X, he urged people to steer clear of controversies in connection with the blasts and to face them with restraint and unity. He said this after visiting the blast site and meeting with the families of the victims who lost their lives in the tragic incident.
