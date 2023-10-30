Kerala CM says probe into blasts “progressing efficiently"

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said the probe into the multiple blasts in Kochi at a religious gathering that claimed three lives was "progressing efficiently".

On Sunday, a series of blasts had occurred at gathering of Jehova’s Witnesses in Kochi’s Kalamassery killing three persons. Initially, one woman had died and 60 were injured, six of them critically, in the blasts. Subsequently, one of the six critically injured - a 53-year-old woman - succumbed to her injuries.

By Monday morning, the death toll rose to three with the death of a 12-year-old girl who had suffered 95 per cent burns in the incident.