Government laboratories classified 324 drug samples as ‘not of standard quality’ in October 2026, the Union health ministry said

The ministry said the findings apply to the batches tested. A sample is flagged if it fails at least one prescribed quality test

Regulators are investigating a sample from Assam that was found to have been made by unauthorised manufacturers using another company’s brand name

Central and state government laboratories found that 324 drug samples failed prescribed quality tests in October, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday. State Drugs Testing Laboratories flagged 287 samples, while Central Drugs Laboratories identified 37.

The samples were classified as ‘not of standard quality’ (NSQ) under routine regulatory surveillance. The ministry said the classification applies to the specific batch tested and is based on a sample failing one or more prescribed quality standards.