Central and state labs flag 324 drug samples for failing quality tests in October
State laboratories flagged 287 samples, while central laboratories identified 37 more; a separate sample from Assam was classified as spurious
Government laboratories classified 324 drug samples as ‘not of standard quality’ in October 2026, the Union health ministry said
The ministry said the findings apply to the batches tested. A sample is flagged if it fails at least one prescribed quality test
Regulators are investigating a sample from Assam that was found to have been made by unauthorised manufacturers using another company’s brand name
Central and state government laboratories found that 324 drug samples failed prescribed quality tests in October, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday. State Drugs Testing Laboratories flagged 287 samples, while Central Drugs Laboratories identified 37.
The samples were classified as ‘not of standard quality’ (NSQ) under routine regulatory surveillance. The ministry said the classification applies to the specific batch tested and is based on a sample failing one or more prescribed quality standards.
Spurious sample from Assam under investigation
In a separate finding, a sample from the Assam State Licensing Authority was classified as spurious after regulators found that unauthorised manufacturers had used a brand name belonging to another company. The ministry said an investigation was under way and that action would follow under the applicable law and rules.
The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) publishes monthly lists of samples classified as NSQ or spurious on its portal. The ministry said it works with state regulators to identify and remove such products from the market.
With PTI inputs