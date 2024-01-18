Central government offices to remain closed for half-day on 22 January

All central government offices will remain closed for half-day on 22 January on the occasion of the pran pratishtha of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya.

The Government of India ministry of personnel, public grievances and pensions issued the order, which stated: "Half day closing (till 2.30 p.m.) of central government offices, central institutions and central industrial establishments on 22 January, 2024".

Ram Lalla pran pratishtha at Ayodhya will be held on 22 January and celebrations will be held across India. "To enable employees to participate in the celebrations, it has been decided that all Central government offices, central institutions and central industrial establishments throughout India will be closed for half day till 1430 hours on 22 January, 2024," the official added.

"All ministries and departments of Government of India may bring the above decision to the notice of all concerned," the officials said.