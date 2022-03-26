Centre approves setting up of 21 new Sainik Schools

The Ministry of Defence has approved setting up of 21 new Sainik Schools, in partnership with NGOs, private schools and state governments for this academic year.



These schools will be set up in the initial phase of the government's initiative of setting up of 100 new Sainik schools across the country in partnership mode. They will be distinct from the existing Sainik Schools.



The objectives behind setting up of 100 new Sainik Schools is to provide quality education to the students in tune with National Education Policy and give them better career opportunities, including joining the Armed Forces.