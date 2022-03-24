Defence Ministry bans import of 107 strategically important sub-systems

Ministry of Defence has banned import of 107 strategically important line replacement units or sub-systems aimed to enhance self-reliance in defence manufacturing.



"In continuous pursuit of self-reliance in defence manufacturing and to minimise imports by DPSUs under 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', Ministry of Defence has approved another list of 107 strategically important Line replacement Units (LRUs)/sub-systems with a timeline beyond which there will be an embargo on their import," the ministry said in a statement.



These 107 sub-systems will be indigenised in the coming years and will only be procured from Indian industries after the timelines indicated against each of them in the list. The Defence Public Sector Undertakings-wise and timeline-wise lists are: