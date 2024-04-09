Centre asks YouTube to block National Dastak's channel

The Union government has directed YouTube to remove National Dastak's channel from its platform. But surprisingly, neither the government nor YouTube has provided any reason for such action against the news portal. Another platform, Article 19 India, has also received a similar notice, according to a Scroll.in report.

The news portal said the government wanted to shut down its YouTube channel, to which effect it had received a notice from YouTube on 3 April, though the channel is still on air as of filing this report.

“The government wants to shut down National Dastak,” the news portal said in a post on X. “YouTube sent a notice on 3 April. Article 19 [another YouTube channel] has also received a notice. All this is happening while the model code of conduct is in effect.”