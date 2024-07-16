Centre cuts off school funds to 3 opposition states over PM-SHRI participation refusal

The Education Ministry has halted funds under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) to Delhi, Punjab, and West Bengal, citing their reluctance to participate in the Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India (PM-SHRI) scheme. This move is a major setback for these states, which have not received crucial funding instalments for the past three quarters.

The PM-SHRI scheme, with a budget of over Rs 27,000 crore for the next five years, aims to upgrade at least 14,500 government schools into "exemplar" institutions, showcasing the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Under the scheme, the Centre is to shoulder 60 per cent of the financial burden, while states cover the remaining 40 per cent. Participation requires states to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Education Ministry.

Five states — Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Delhi, Punjab, and West Bengal — have yet to sign the MoU. While Tamil Nadu and Kerala have shown willingness, Delhi, Punjab, and West Bengal have refused, ostensibly prompting the Centre to stop their SSA funds.

Consequently, these three states have not received the third and fourth instalments of SSA funds for the October-December and January-March quarters of the last financial year, nor the first instalment for the current financial year’s April-June quarter.