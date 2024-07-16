Centre cuts off school funds to 3 opposition states over PM-SHRI participation refusal
Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Delhi, Punjab, and West Bengal have not received crucial funding instalments for the past three quarters
The Education Ministry has halted funds under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) to Delhi, Punjab, and West Bengal, citing their reluctance to participate in the Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India (PM-SHRI) scheme. This move is a major setback for these states, which have not received crucial funding instalments for the past three quarters.
The PM-SHRI scheme, with a budget of over Rs 27,000 crore for the next five years, aims to upgrade at least 14,500 government schools into "exemplar" institutions, showcasing the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.
Under the scheme, the Centre is to shoulder 60 per cent of the financial burden, while states cover the remaining 40 per cent. Participation requires states to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Education Ministry.
Five states — Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Delhi, Punjab, and West Bengal — have yet to sign the MoU. While Tamil Nadu and Kerala have shown willingness, Delhi, Punjab, and West Bengal have refused, ostensibly prompting the Centre to stop their SSA funds.
Consequently, these three states have not received the third and fourth instalments of SSA funds for the October-December and January-March quarters of the last financial year, nor the first instalment for the current financial year’s April-June quarter.
State government officials report that Delhi is awaiting around Rs 330 crore, Punjab close to Rs 515 crore, and West Bengal over Rs 1,000 crore for the three quarters. These states have sent numerous letters and reminders to the Ministry seeking the release of pending funds.
A senior ministry official stated that states cannot continue to receive SSA funds while refusing to implement the PM-SHRI scheme, which is considered part of the programme. The Education Ministry did not respond to questions regarding the fund stoppage and the pending amounts claimed by the states.
Delhi and Punjab, ruled by the Aam Aadmi Party, declined participation, asserting they already run a similar scheme for exemplar schools called "Schools of Eminence." West Bengal objected to prefixing "PM-SHRI" to the names of their schools, particularly given the states' 40% financial contribution.
West Bengal’s education minister Bratya Basu and education secretary Manish Jain, as well as the Delhi government, have written letters to the ministry seeking the release of SSA funds.
The current impasse highlights the growing tensions between the Centre and opposition-led states over the implementation of educational reforms.
