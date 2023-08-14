NEP to be scrapped from next academic year in Karnataka

The Congress-ruled Karnataka government on Monday declared that it would scrap the National Education Policy (NEP) of the previous BJP government from the next academic year.

Speaking at the KPCC office after inaugurating the general meeting of party members, Chief Minister SIddaramaiah made this announcement. “The NEP implemented by the previous BJP government would be scrapped from the next academic year,” Siddaramaiah declared.

“Certain required preparation has to be done before scrapping the NEP. There was no time available in the current academic year for this. When the government was formed following the elections, the academic year had begun,” he explained.

The NEP will continue in this academic year keeping the hardships of the students in mind if it is scrapped abruptly, he stated.

"NEP faces stiff opposition from students, parents, teachers and lecturers. BJP has sacrificed the interests of the students from the state by implementing the NEP in the state on experimental basis and by not implementing it in all states," CM Siddaramaiah charged.