Centre dissolves statistics panel amid census delay concerns
Congress condemns move, points to lack of updated census data having deprived Indians of food ration benefits
The Union Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation has quietly dissolved the 14-member Standing Committee on Statistics (SCoS), chaired by noted economist and former Chief Statistician of India, Pronab Sen.
News of the dissolution comes amid ongoing concerns regarding the delay in conducting the national census, which was last carried out in 2011. The 2021 decennial census has been repeatedly postponed, raising questions about its impact on crucial government policies and welfare schemes.
According to an email sent by Geeta Singh Rathore, Director-General of the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO), the panel was dissolved because its functions overlapped with those of a newly formed Steering Committee for National Sample Surveys.
The email, which was reported by Hindu, cites duplication of efforts as the primary reason for the disbandment. However, Dr. Sen stated that the panel members were not given any explanation for the decision and that during their meetings, they had consistently raised concerns over the delayed census.
The census, a key source of demographic, economic, and social data, plays an essential role in the implementation of government policies. The prolonged delay in conducting the census has resulted in incomplete data, hindering the distribution of welfare benefits under programs like the National Food Security Act (NFSA) of 2013 and the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY).
Critics argue that millions of Indians have been excluded from these benefits due to the absence of updated census data.
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh took to X (formerly Twitter) to condemn the government's decision, accusing it of dissolving the panel simply because its members had questioned the prolonged census delay.
"For repeatedly asking the government why the decennial Census, last due in 2021, has still not been conducted, the Standing Committee on Statistics has been disbanded," Ramesh said.
He further alleged that the lack of updated census data has deprived at least 10 crore Indians of food ration benefits, exacerbating existing inequalities.
The dissolution of the SCoS also comes at a time when India's statistical machinery has been under scrutiny. Experts have expressed concerns about the accuracy and transparency of data released by government agencies.
The delay in the census has only added to these worries, as key economic indicators, such as employment, poverty, and population growth, are derived from census data.
The Standing Committee on Statistics was formed to advise the government on the development and improvement of statistical data collection methods. Its members included economists, statisticians, and data experts from various fields.
With the disbandment of the SCoS, attention now shifts to the newly formed Steering Committee for National Sample Surveys, which is expected to take over the responsibilities of data collection and analysis. However, many believe that the Steering Committee will be limited in its ability to address the gaps caused by the absence of updated census data.
