Centre dissolves statistics panel amid census delay concerns

The Union Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation has quietly dissolved the 14-member Standing Committee on Statistics (SCoS), chaired by noted economist and former Chief Statistician of India, Pronab Sen.

News of the dissolution comes amid ongoing concerns regarding the delay in conducting the national census, which was last carried out in 2011. The 2021 decennial census has been repeatedly postponed, raising questions about its impact on crucial government policies and welfare schemes.

According to an email sent by Geeta Singh Rathore, Director-General of the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO), the panel was dissolved because its functions overlapped with those of a newly formed Steering Committee for National Sample Surveys.

The email, which was reported by Hindu, cites duplication of efforts as the primary reason for the disbandment. However, Dr. Sen stated that the panel members were not given any explanation for the decision and that during their meetings, they had consistently raised concerns over the delayed census.

The census, a key source of demographic, economic, and social data, plays an essential role in the implementation of government policies. The prolonged delay in conducting the census has resulted in incomplete data, hindering the distribution of welfare benefits under programs like the National Food Security Act (NFSA) of 2013 and the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY).

Critics argue that millions of Indians have been excluded from these benefits due to the absence of updated census data.