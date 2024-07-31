Govt has no intention to conduct census, says Sonia Gandhi

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairman Sonia Gandhi targeted the Centre on various issues, including the Union Budget, Manipur violence, and terror attacks in J&K, and said the government has no intention to conduct a Census.

The former Congress chief was addressing the CPP on Wednesday, 31 July wherein she launched a scathing attack on the government.

"It is clear that the government has no intention whatsoever to conduct the Census that was last due in 2021. This will prevent us from having an up-to-date estimate of the population of the country, especially of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes."

While attacking the Centre on the Union Budget, she said, "Pressing demands of farmers and youth, in particular, have been totally ignored. Allocations in a number of vital sectors have not done justice to the tasks required to be fulfilled. There has been a widespread disappointment, in spite of the prime minister, the finance minister and others to talk up the Budget and its so-called accomplishments. The Union Government, especially its top leadership, continues to be self-delusional as crores of families across the country are devastated by mounting unemployment and price rise."

In her address, Sonia Gandhi said, "I congratulate our both LOPs and our colleagues who spoke out and expressed our party’s views forcefully, along with other INDIA (bloc) parties during the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address. Over the last few days, many of you have very effectively brought out the Budget’s many inadequacies when it comes to addressing urgent economic and social challenges."