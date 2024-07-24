Farmers meet Rahul Gandhi day after Union Budget

Congress sources claimed that the meeting was scheduled for 11 a.m., but got delayed because the farmers were denied entry into the parliament complex.

The farmers' delegation have asked Gandhi to introduce a private member's bill in the ongoing session, addressing their longstanding demands, said sources.

It is worth recalling here that leaders from the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha had already announced that effigies of the Modi government would be burnt nationwide on 1 August in protest against the budget. As per the plan, the the latest round of the farmers' protest will feature a "long march" in support of private bills from the Opposition.

Protesting farmers also intend hold a tractor rally across the nation on 15 August, coinciding with Independence Day, and plan to burn copies of the new criminal laws.

The SKM (N-P) and KMM have urged people to gather at Khanauri, Shambhu and other locations on the Punjab and Haryana border. Many of these sites were also active in the second wave of farmers' protest that began in February this year, demanding a legal guarantee of minimum support prices for various crops.

However, the farmers were stopped at the Haryana borders as the state government set up barricades on the Ambala–New Delhi National Highway in response to the unions' 'Delhi chalo' announcement. The farmers' organisations then said they would hold a march to Delhi when the barricades are removed.

A recent Supreme Court hearing saw the apex court advise the government of Haryana that it cannot just block a public highway — they can control movement along it, but not barricade it.