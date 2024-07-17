Will march toward Delhi once Shambhu border reopens, say farmers

Weeks after the Punjab and Haryana High Court ordered the BJP-led Haryana government to remove barricades from the Shambhu border point, farmers have vowed to march toward Delhi and continue their peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar or Ramlila Maidan.

Jagjeet Singh Dallewal, president of the Bharatiya Kisan Union Ekta Sidhupur, informed the media that they will persist with their peaceful demonstration in Delhi once the Haryana government clears the roadblocks at Sambhu border, which separates Haryana and Punjab.

"Whenever the highway is opened, we will march toward Delhi," Dallewal, leader of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political), said.

The farmers have been protesting against the Central government since February, demanding, among other things, a guaranteed minimum support price (MSP) for their crops. The Punjab-Haryana border point has also been barricaded since February, following clashes between the police and protesters attempting to march to Delhi, who have since camped at Shambhu and Khanauri.