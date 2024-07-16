SC to hear Haryana govt's plea against removal of barricades at Shambhu border on 22 July

The Supreme Court will on 22 July hear the Haryana government's plea challenging a high court order giving it a week to remove barricades at the Shambhu border near Ambala where farmers have been camping since February 13.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan on Tuesday agreed to list the matter for next Monday after senior additional advocate general Lokesh Sinhal, appearing for the state government, said the issue requires urgent consideration.

The appeal filed through advocate Akshay Amritanshu against the July 10 order of the high court said it is limited to the impugned direction that the Haryana should open the Shambhu border within a week on an experimental basis so the general public is not inconvenienced.

The Haryana government had set up the barricades on the Ambala-New Delhi national highway after the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha announced that farmers would march to Delhi in support of various demands, including a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

"It is humbly submitted that though the petitioner is most concerned about any inconvenience of any kind caused to general public, the present SLP has been filed on an urgent basis...," the plea said.