Farmers to restart protest over MSP, campaign against BJP ahead of assembly polls

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), India's largest farmers' body which led historic 2020-21 protests, has announced plans to reignite their agitation against the NDA government to push for their pending demands.

These demands include a guaranteed MSP law, loan waivers, and pensions for farmers and farmworkers.

During a press conference in Delhi on Thursday, SKM leaders revealed their strategy to present a charter of demands to all members of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

"The General Body decided to restart the agitation demanding the implementation of the agreement dated 9 December 2021, signed by the Secretary of the Department of Agriculture, Government of India, and other key demands affecting the livelihood of farmers," the SKM leaders stated.

The SKM plans to submit an updated demand charter directly to Members of Parliament from 16 to 18 July 2024, urging them to pressure the NDA government into immediate action.

"We will seek an appointment with the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition and submit the memorandum of demands to them also,” SKM leaders told media during the press conference.

Hannan Mollah, a prominent face of the farmers' movement, asserted that the SKM will campaign against the BJP in coming assembly elections. Mollah said, “We will expose, oppose and punish BJP”. He noted that the farmers' movement has significantly impacted Lok Sabha elections, defeating the BJP in 38 rural seats across Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra.