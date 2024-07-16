Will head towards Delhi whenever highway near Shambhu border opens: Farmer leader Dallewal

Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal on Tuesday, 16 July said that farmers will head towards Delhi whenever the national highway, which is barricaded at Shambhu border near Ambala in Haryana, is opened.

His statement came days after the Punjab and Haryana High Court asked the Haryana government to open the barricades at the Shambhu border on "experimental basis".

Farmers have been camping at the border since 13 February.

The Haryana government has moved the Supreme Court challenging the high court order. The state government's appeal, filed through advocate Akshay Amritanshu, has cited law and order situation for the blockade.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, farmer leader Dallewal said farmers will head towards the national capital as part of the 'Delhi Chalo' programme in support of various demands, including legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

"Our decision is that whenever the road (highway) is opened, we will move towards Delhi," Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) leader Dallewal said.

He asserted that they will continue their agitation till their demands are met.

Dallewal said they have mentioned it earlier that the farmers have not blocked the highway.